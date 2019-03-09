Food & Drink

Lucky Charms inspired beer so popular it is being resold online

A limited edition beer that's inspired by a popular childhood cereal is so popular people are now illegally reselling it online.

People stood in line for hours outside Norfolk, Virginia's Smartmouth Brewery.

Their special edition Marshmallow IPA, branded to look like Lucky Charms, sold out in just two hours.

Now, people are using the opportunity to resell the packs of beer that went for $16 for more than $500 online.

Smartmouth Brewery says their license limits the company from selling the beer to anyone outside of Virginia.

