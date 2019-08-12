Food & Drink

Lucky Charms teams up with Jet-Puffed to sell bag of 'Magically Delicious Marshmallows'

Who needs cereal?

Who needs cereal?


Inner children everywhere can rejoice as Lucky Charms announced they will sell bags of their magically delicious marshmallows separately of their whole grain shapes.

The company teamed up with Jet-Puffed Marshmallows to offer the bags of bigger versions of the marshmallows found in the cereal for $1.50.

The company posted an announcement to their Twitter account August 7.



In a statement, the company said the "Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows" will start appearing on shelves later this month.

For more information visit www.luckycharms.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessu.s. & worldcerealconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
11 rescued after stranded tubing on Brandywine River
AccuWeather: Tracking Severe Weather Tomorrow
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
Show More
Multi-car crash blocks traffic on Route 42 near I-295
Police: Teen critical after shooting near scene of armed robbery
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Ketchup thief sends back bottles, says theft brought bad luck
At least 11 shot during weekend violence in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News