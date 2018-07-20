6ABC PRODUCE TIP

Lychees - Today's Produce Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Austen from Whole Foods discusses the many ways to eat a lychee. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Austen from Whole Foods has the many ways to eat lychees.
------

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodToday's Tip6abc Produce Tip
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC PRODUCE TIP
Purple asparagus - Today's Produce Tip
Green garlic - Today's Produce Tip
Honeydew melons - Today's Produce Tip
All about radishes - Today's Produce Tip
More 6abc Produce Tip
FOOD & DRINK
Restaurant's church discount angers some customers
Facebook group offers safe space for those who hate mayonnaise
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
13 dead after Missouri duck boat capsizes, 4 still missing
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Worker dies after Army depot explosion in Pennsylvania
Police: Home invaders assault elderly woman in West Philadelphia
N.J. governor to sign ban on smoking at public beaches
Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released
N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water
Show More
Harvey Weinstein asks court to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit, says they had a 'bargain'
AccuWeather: Nice Again Today, Humid and Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Strawberry Mansion fire sends woman, firefighter to hospital
Homicide investigation underway in Pitman
Police: Suspects sought for pharmacy burglary in Bensalem
More News