Geets Diner, a New Jersey landmark made anew

By Natalie Jason
Geet's Diner

Geet's Diner has been a landmark in Williamstown, NJ since the 1940s -- often a midpoint stop for families driving from Philly to the Jersey Shore. The diner closed abruptly a few years ago due to bankruptcy, and sat vacant for a year -- until local business woman Sandy Cannon bought it and gave it a new life.

Now there's not only a new owner, but a new chef... a new lounge... and whole new look!

Geet's Diner
14 N. Black Horse Pike

Williamstown, NJ 08094
856-341-9779

Facebook | Instagram
