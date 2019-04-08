Geet's Diner
Geet's Diner has been a landmark in Williamstown, NJ since the 1940s -- often a midpoint stop for families driving from Philly to the Jersey Shore. The diner closed abruptly a few years ago due to bankruptcy, and sat vacant for a year -- until local business woman Sandy Cannon bought it and gave it a new life.
Now there's not only a new owner, but a new chef... a new lounge... and whole new look!
Geet's Diner
14 N. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
856-341-9779
Facebook | Instagram
Geets Diner, a New Jersey landmark made anew
