Haddonfield's Secret Garden's Kombucha

A mother-son duo is brewing something special in Haddonfield.

A Haddonfield, N.J. mother and son are brewing something special. Karen Rogers tells us how it started with a cancer battle and now they are 'Makin' it in Philly' with their very own Kombucha.


Pine Coast Brewery | Facebook
139 Kings Highway East - Rear, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
609-389-8070
