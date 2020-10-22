PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've ever been to one of Marc Vetri's restaurants, you've probably had Sal's Famous Meatballs.
Sal is Marc's father, and the two are teaming up to make them for a good cause. It's so fun, so delicious, and yes, you will get the recipe so you can make them at home.
This year, the Vetri Community Partnership's Eat to Empower event is going virtual.
On Thursday night, chef Marc and his dad will make Sal's meatballs from their home.
"What's more fun than meatballs?" Marc laughs. "We're gonna show you how to make them and dad is going to be there. He is so excited."
Vetri's Eat to Empower mission is to bring nutrition education into schools and other communities.
This year has clearly brought a new set of challenges for everyone. Many kids aren't in in-person school, and more families than ever are suffering from food insecurity.
"We show folks how to eat. How to make healthy food, how to use vegetables, how to use recipes and how to make super healthy meals that they can eat," Vetri says. "We focus on neighborhoods with lack of access, where it's not so easy."
The event starts Thursday at 5 p.m.
Get ready to learn to make those meatballs and learn from the pros!
Tickets for this event are "pay-what-you-can," but any donation is much appreciated and much needed.
Click here for details.
Make Sal's Famous Meatballs alongside Chef Marc Vetri for a good cause
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News