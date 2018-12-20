Makhani brings Indian fare to Old City

A new Indian spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 7 N. 3rd St. in Old City, the newcomer is called Makhani.
Specializing in North Indian cuisine, Mahkani offers veggie samosas and pakoras, fried vegetable fritters, to start. Look for main dishes of tandoori chicken or lamb chops flavored with a variety of spices. Other menu items include soup, greens and naan, an oven-baked flatbread. To drink, look for coffee, tea or its mango lassi milkshake. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Makhani has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Joanna S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 13, wrote, "Incredible flavors. The garlic naan and the mango chutney were amazing."
And Marie N. wrote, "The space is small and comfortable and the food was delicious. I had the coconut chicken. My partner had the braised lamb shanks, and the meat was very tender and flavorful."
Head on over to check it out: Makhani is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:45 p.m. daily.
