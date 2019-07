Makhani in the heart of Old City is a new BYO owned by Shafi Gaffar, who grew up working in restaurants his family-owned in the area over the years -- Desi Village Restaurant, Laxmi's Indian Grille, and Khajuraho in Ardmore. He was a partner in the Tandoor restaurant group, and is now branching out to create a new brand.Joining him is Executive Chef Sanjoy Banik, who worked in all of Shafi's parents' restaurant, and was previously the go-to chef for Asian dignitaries. He focuses on North Indian dishes that are made fresh-to-order and all from scratch. Makhani is open for lunch and dinner, and delivery is available as well.7 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-534-5097