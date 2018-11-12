FORD GO FURTHER

Philly's Original Craft Breweries

We came across some local pioneers who have been "Making it in Philly" from the start.

The craft beer scene in Philadelphia continues to grow. Melissa Magee rounds up some of the pioneers who have been here since the start of the move to make Philly one of the top craft beer destinations in the country.

Dock Street Brewing Co. | Facebook
701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
215-726-2337

Yards Brewing Co. | Facebook
500 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-525-0175

Philadelphia Brewing Co. | Facebook
2440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19125
215-427-2739
Victory Brewing Co. | Facebook

Three locations
3127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg, PA 19365
484-718-5080

420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335
610-873-0881


650 West Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
484-730-1870

Iron Hill Brewing Co. | Facebook
