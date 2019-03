Makin it in Philly: Bookers Trifecta

There's a new spot for dinner and brunch on Baltimore Avenue, run by three women - where the owner, the GM, and the executive chef are all women of color! It just might be the coolest 'triumvirate' in Philly!5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191434630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143