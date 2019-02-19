Makin it in Philly: Bookers Trifecta
There's a new spot for dinner and brunch on Baltimore Avenue, run by three women - where the owner, the GM, and the executive chef are all women of color! It just might be the coolest 'triumvirate' in Philly!
Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Aksum Cafe | Facebook
4630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
