Making it in Philly: What's on the menu at Franny Lou's

Franny Lou's Porch is a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.

Making it in Philly: Franny Lou's
In honor of Black History Month, 6ABC's Melissa Magee pays a visit to Franny Lou's Porch - a café serving up coffee, conversation and a sense of community.
Franny Lou's
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
