Food & Drink

Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Cary man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast according to family friends.

David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington but died Thursday at WakeMed Hospital.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center
Public toilets, sinks installed in Kensington to curb Hep A outbreak
Show More
Action News Troubleshooters help hero get new refrigerator
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
Vehicle hits tractor, flips over in Hunting Park
Delaware school district apologizes for Roseanne anthem
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
More TOP STORIES News