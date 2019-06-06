Man on mission to try every cheesesteak in the tri-state area

A local man is on a meaty, some might call noble, mission to find the ultimate cheesesteak.
Jim Pappas' "Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure" is not a hobby, it's a job!
He has eaten a cheesesteak a day, 275 to date, trying every one the tri-state has to offer.
He pays for them all, and has spent thousands of dollars on this journey.
He's documented each and every one on his blog, and on YouTube.
The 56-year-old Swarthmore native, who now lives in Delaware, got divorced, ended his 25-year financial services career when the market crashed in 2008, and was diagnosed with leukemia.
So, he decided he wanted to have fun.
He's logged more than 50,000 miles, trying cheesesteaks from Bear, Delaware up to Princeton, NJ.
He also just compiled his first annual "Best Of" list, which he knows is a loaded competition.
You should know, he doesn't eat the whole cheesesteak.
Instead, he eats half and gives the other half to a homeless person each day.
As for what's next, after 275, he says he's not even close to being done.
