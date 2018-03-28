FOOD & DRINK

'Mango Mango Dessert' Brings Hong Kong-style Desserts To Chinatown

Photo: Gabriella C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score desserts and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Chinatown, called Mango Mango Dessert, is located at 1013 Cherry St.

This new dessert chain is based out of New York City and specializes in "everything mango," according to its Yelp page.

Expect to see offerings like mixed fresh fruit with sago (palm starch) and jelly with coconut juice, durian mille crepe cakes and taro balls with herbal jelly and green tea.

There are also ice cream sundaes, house-made waffle ice cream sandwiches and an array of teas, slushies and more.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Mango Mango Dessert has made a promising start.

Alti A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 24th, said, "They just had their grand opening in Chinatown. I ordered the taro ball with herbal jelly, the make your own waffle and the ube soup with sago and rice ball."

Yelper Tom Z. added, "Everything was just great. Good dessert and good service. We waited a long time for the grand opening but it was worth it. The mango sago with black rice tastes so good."

Head on over to check it out: Mango Mango Dessert is open Friday and Saturday from noon-1am, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-midnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News