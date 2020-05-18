Fiorella and Vetri Cucina now offering Marc Vetri's pasta and pizza takeout

Marc Vetri has been a fixture in the Philadelphia dining scene for more than 20 years.He opened his newest spot, Fiorella, in an old South Philadelphia sausage factory on Valentine's Day, a tiny 16-seater where he envisioned people packing in to enjoy noodles and wine.But after one "amazing" month, he was shut down by the COVID crisis. He took a week to mourn and then started doing what he always considered unthinkable -- takeout.At Fiorella's, he's selling pasta kits, while his signature restaurant Vetri Cucina is serving up to-go meals.And he's looking towards the future of dining with social distancing, virtual cooking classes and creative ways to create hospitality without physical intimacy.817 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-305-92221312 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103