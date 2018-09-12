Market on Ninth brings modern cuisine and specialty foods to the Italian Market

A specialty foods store and New American restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to South Philadelphia, called Market on Ninth, is located at 943 S. Ninth St.
From noon to 5 p.m., it's a store selling gourmet items like pickles, honey and coffee, most of which come from Philadelphia producers.
Once evening rolls around, it becomes a bustling BYOB restaurant. Despite its location in the Italian Market, and though it's co-owned by a fifth-generation member of the family that brought Ralph's Italian Restaurant to Philadelphia, Market on Ninth is not Italian-focused. Instead, it leans on local and seasonal ingredients to produce creative, pan-Mediterranean dishes like pork loin with pistachios and cherry gastrique, baby lamb chops with a mint yogurt sauce, and split pea soup with pancetta.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Market on Ninth is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Tim C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 21, wrote, "The Italian Market needed something new and fresh. Market on Ninth is exactly what the doctor ordered. A small, quaint establishment with big, bold flavors on their menu."
And Rose C. wrote, "An excellent new BYOB restaurant. We really enjoyed our meal. A good value and a comfortable, stylish setting."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Market on Ninth is open from noon-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
