Marlton, New Jersey brothers set up makeshift food pantry

By Ashley Johnson
MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Zach Franz, 16, and his 11-year-old brother John, of Marlton, New Jersey, believe that during a crisis, every little bit helps.

"We kept seeing on the news that inner city kids are dependent on school lunches and we put our heads together to help people because you never know who needs the help," Zach said.

"It makes us feel good going to families that need it then hog it all," John said.

The Franz brothers started their makeshift food pantry in their front yard about a week ago. It started with just one shelf, but they have since added a second.

A lot of the goods have come from their home and from neighbors.

The Christmas lights around the pantry allow it to be up and running 24/7.

The brothers say the biggest need is diapers and toilet paper. The family said they are all making sure everything donated is put to good use.

"We're going to be donating a lot of the food to Riley food bank. Their grand mom volunteers there and we donate there a lot," Christy Franz said.

The mom of five says her boys have always had a giving spirit.
