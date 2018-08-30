FOOD & DRINK

Martabak Ok brings Indonesian street food to Graduate Hospital

Photo: Martabak Ok/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indonesian spot, offering specialty food and desserts, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Graduate Hospital, called Martabak Ok, is located at 1801 Washington Ave.

The eatery is named after a popular Indonesian street dish that's comparable to a sweet, stuffed pancake. Try it in a variety of flavors, including cheese and chocolate sprinkles; cheese, peanut and Nutella; cream cheese and Oreo and more.

Sweet "pizzas," are also available, topped with sugary tidbits like caramel, M&Ms, white cheese, rainbow sprinkles, Kit Kats, Hershey's and Nutella. Wash it all down with an ice milk coffee, avocado coffee and cream cheese coffee.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Patricia L., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "Best martabak I've ever tried in Philly! I just came back from Indonesia and it feels like I never left because this martabak tastes just like home. And although I tried it when it wasn't fresh, the flavor was still amazing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Martabak Ok is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
