Restaurants to try and Chinatown's resurgence, restaurants breaking tradition amid COVID-19

To celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Karen Rogers rounds up some local restaurants to check out.
One was just nominated by the James Beard Foundation for the best new restaurant in America, another was a James Beard semifinalist in 2018.
All are serving up great food and comfort for those suffering most during the COVID-19 crisis.
Soy Cafe |Facebook
630 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Kalaya Thai Kitchen | Instagram
764 S. 9th Street (9th & Catharine), Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-385-3777
Hardena | Facebook
1754 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-271-9442
A look at Chinatown's resurgence from COVID-19
The pandemic has caused a lot of anguish for business owners around Philadelphia. Many in Chinatown believe the neighborhood was one of the most affected areas of the city.
Partly because Asian Americans acknowledged the crisis first because they got the news from friends, family and news stations in their home countries.
And some believe there was a backlash because of the stigma that Coronavirus was a "Chinese" virus. Either way, an estimated 95 percent of businesses in Chinatown were closed.
Normally a dining destination in Philadelphia, the neighborhood has been quiet for weeks. But now restaurants are leading the way in an effort to reopen Chinatown.
Vietnam Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram
221 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Penang Philly | Facebook | Instagram
117 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Emei | Facebook | Instagram
915 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Philly's Old school Italian restaurants get a new look in COVID-19 era
It's been a trying time for the restaurant industry, but spots steeped in tradition are stepping into the future and finding creative ways to keep the legacy alive while bringing the legendary hospitality into the modern reality.
For the nearly century-old Termini Brothers Bakery, there's now an app for their amazing baked goods.
Termini Brothers Bakery |Online Shop
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
At the James Beard award-winning John's Roast Pork, the old-fashioned PA system has been brought into play and the shop has been retrofitted to add COVID-19 protections.
John's Roast Pork
14 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
For husband and wife chefs Joe and Angela Cicala, it's an underground backyard oven pizza pop up that raises money for their furloughed staff while helping them practice for the day they can reopen their new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
These local designers make mask fashionable
Local fashion designers are getting to work behind the sewing machine creating much-in-demand masks, and fashion statements in the process.
You may have seen some of these stylish masks on the streets of Philly already, we're talking bold graphics, popping colors, and top-notch fabrics.
Elizabeth Delgado, from Pennsauken, New Jersey, is creating hand-stitched masks with different accessories, like beads and sequences.
This is usually her busy season, designing bridal, prom and evening-wear dresses. Since COVID-19 most of her orders have been canceled, so, she's transitioned her work.
Now, now she's making matching masks to go with bridal dresses and former wear. The best part? For every mask she sells, she donates one to front-line workers.
Elizabeth Delgado Designs | Instagram
Armstrong & Wilson, the local men's accessory line, is making classic menswear style fashion masks.
The brand is known for its neckties, bowties and pocket squares, and of course, their signature button on the pocket square. They are bringing that same timeless design and attention to detail to their masks.
In addition, Armstrong & Wilson are producing matching masks to go with pocket squares, as well as masks for children and women.
Armstrong & Wilson| Instagram
Here is a list of the other designers we feature:
Modisch Clothing Co. | Instagram
Majeeda Monae | Instagram
Paragon Charisma| Instagram
Mere Argyris| Instagram
KCC3Studios | Etsy | Instagram
How to make money selling your old stuff online
Julie Clevenger has been selling items online for more than 20 years.
She started small selling things she found around her house on ebay. Over the years she has grown into a super seller selling across 11 different platforms.
Now she has her own packaging area set up at her house. She searches for special items at home and storage auctions looking for that overlooked goodie.
She provided some tips on how you can get started selling at home.
You may be going through your house while stay-at-home orders are in place and as you clean out keep an eye out for that little gem that could make you some extra money.
Julie Steere Clevenger | Facebook marketplace Poshmark | OfferUp | Ebay | Depop
Golfers can get back on the greens at Pinecrest County Club
Pinecrest Country Club in Lansdale is just one of the hundreds of golf courses to reopen across the Delaware Valley.
Golf courses were one of the first businesses to get back to work as the COVID-19 cases began to dip in the region.
Whether you are an avid golfer or an occasional duffer golf is an opportunity to escape the house for a few hours of leisure.
Courses had to maintain during the closure so the greens and fairways should look the same when you arrive but each course has rules to prevent spreading germs.
Some of the safety precautions include one person per cart, limited tee times and holes plugged to prevent common touchpoints.
Pinecrest Country Club | Facebook | Instagram
101 Country Club Dr, Lansdale, PA 19
These free virtual workouts are creating an online fitness community
Christina Dorner is a personal trainer who started free, daily live virtual workouts for people to do during the quarantine.
She started doing them when the gym she was teaching at was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She says it's been a way to bring people together and keep them moving during this difficult time. She has a live stream set up that allows her to communicate with everyone working out in real-time and her workouts are free for people to do.
You can find her workouts on Facebook @CDornerFitness!
Virtual dog training
Karen Rogers is among the numerous people who have adopted new pets during the COVID-19 quarantine.
But how do you socialize a new puppy in the era of social distancing?
Opportunity Barks is a local behavior-and-training school for dogs, and they are offering virtual training. Owner Leigh Siegfried and her team have 35 combined years of experience with all types of dogs.
They offer a variety of online classes to help your new pet get acquainted to life with you.
When it's safe to do so, their three locations (Old City, East Falls, Quakertown) will re-open for in-studio clinics, a boarding school, and many other services for your precious pooch.
Opportunity Barks | Facebook | Instagram @opbarks
267-571-9549
Follow Karen Rogers' social media pages
FYI's weekly resources
Summer reading season is here so we rounded up some local bookstores you can support during the COVID-19 crisis.
With retail stores closed, Chestnut Hill is hosting a live virtual shopping event and The Philadelphia Zoo, closed during the pandemic, has launched a line of t-shirts and hoodies that raise money for America's oldest zoo that celebrate the animals and the city they call home.
Summer Reading:
Hakim's Bookstore| Website
210 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19139
215-474-9495
Big Blue Marble Bookstore | Website
551 Carpenter Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19119
215-844-1870
Harriet's Bookshop | |Website
258 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-241-2617
Chestnut Hill Virtual Fashion Show | Zoom Registration Link
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 7 pm
Want to enjoy a cocktail during the show? Paris Bistro has provided a specialty cocktail recipe
Easy Peasy Quarantini:
Ingedients
- 1 bottle of sparkling water, flavored if desired
- 3 oz of strawberry vodka
- whole lemons or strawberries
Instructions
- Fill glass with ice
- Pour strawberry vodka over ice
- Fill with sparkling water
- Garnish with lemons and strawberry slices
Philadelphia Zoo T-Shirts | Apparel Shop | Spring Back Fund