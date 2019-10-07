McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday for a limited time

McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite!
The fast food chain announced Thursday that the McRib is set to return to 10,000 restaurants as early as Monday.
The McRib - a boneless pork sandwich, made with a tangy barbecue sauce and topped with onion and pickles on a hoagie-style bun - will only be available for a limited time.
The sandwich came back late last October for a limited run.
McDonald's first debuted the iconic sandwich in 1981.
To find the closest participating restaurant, enter your ZIP code at www.mcdfinder.com.
