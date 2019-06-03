McDonald's to accept foreign currency as payment for Worldwide Favorites Menu

If you happen to have a few Euros, Pesos or Pounds lying around, you can soon take them to McDonald's to pay for your meal.For three hours only this week, the fast-food chain will accept any amount of foreign currency to pay for items off its new Worldwide Favorites Menu.The menu, which launches Wednesday, includes a Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, a Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada, and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.The deal is only available this Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and is limited to four items.