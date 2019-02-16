U.S. & WORLD

McDonald's unveils donut sticks breakfast item

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's unveils donut sticks breakfast item. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

If you're craving something sweet in the morning, McDonald's is extending an invitation.

The golden arches have unveiled "donut sticks" for the first time ever.

The fried dough rods are expected to boost breakfast sales at the fast food restaurant chain.

They will come in packs of six or 12 and will be served warm with cinnamon and sugar.

Although McDonald's now offers all-day breakfast items, the donut sticks will only be available in the morning.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldmcdonalds
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
'Coffee Meets Bagel' dating app hacked, accounts breached
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Senator suggests deducting student loan payments from paychecks
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best spots to score pizza in Harrisburg
Philadelphia college hoops results: Who won big this week?
Philadelphia's top 5 museums, ranked
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
1 dead following crash on I-95 in Delaware County
Man critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
Fire erupts inside industrial building in Hunting Park
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Flying debris hits SUV in Carbon County; family of 5 injured
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Show More
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
2019 THON continues at Penn State
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
More News