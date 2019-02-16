McDonald's unveils donut sticks breakfast item

If you're craving something sweet in the morning, McDonald's is extending an invitation.The golden arches have unveiled "donut sticks" for the first time ever.The fried dough rods are expected to boost breakfast sales at the fast food restaurant chain.They will come in packs of six or 12 and will be served warm with cinnamon and sugar.Although McDonald's now offers all-day breakfast items, the donut sticks will only be available in the morning.-----