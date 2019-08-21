pay it forward

McDonald's wants you to 'pay it forward' with new McCafé card giveaway

CHICAGO -- If you're looking for some good karma to share, McDonald's may be able to help.

Tuesday, the burger chain announced it will be giving away 500 "McCafé It Forward" cards.

The chain said the cards will first go to people who are known for their community service.

But it doesn't end there.

Starting Wednesday Aug. 21, anyone with the card can get a free cup of coffee at any McDonald's location.

The chain then wants those customers to pass the cards around their community as a way to "pay it forward".

The company said the cards will be good for three days.

The giveaway is in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the McCafé brand.
