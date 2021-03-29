FYI Philly

McNally's Tavern celebrating 100 years of Irish culture, food in Chestnut Hill

By Timothy Walton
CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) -- McNally's Tavern in Chestnut Hill is turning 100-years-old in October.

Anne and Meg McNally are running the business these days but it was started by their great grandmother Rose McNally in 1921.

It began as McNally's Quick Lunch, a stop along the Route 23 Trolley Line, and has grown into a staple in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood. The restaurant has been passed down through generations making Anne and Meg the fourth-generation owners.

The Tavern is known to pour a perfect pint of Guinness but they have become famous for the Schmitter. It is a cheesesteak with salami, onions, tomato and Schmitter sauce.

The sandwich is named after a customer who loved Schmidt's Beer. They serve a variety of sandwiches along with the Schmitter.

Meg has turned her baking hobby into the McNally's dessert menu with four varieties of cakes, including the Guinness Stout cake, made with a pint of Guinness and Bailey's Irish Cream Icing.

During the pandemic, they opened the streetery, the first time they have offered outdoor dining along Germantown Avenue.

McNally's Tavern
8634 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118
