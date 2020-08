It's hard to believe that someone known as 'The Cheesecake Lady' didn't even try cheesecake until she was in her thirties, but Vanessa Jackson has been making and selling miniature cheesecakes for going on twenty years now.People line up around the block outside her Elkins Park outpost to try any of the 40 flavors she and her daughters make fresh and sell until they're gone.With COVID-19 precautions, there's a limit of three customers in the store at a time and a limit of three cakes for each customer. She posts to Instagram when they're all sold out, so check out their page before you head over.910 Township Line Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027215-575-3952