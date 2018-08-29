FOOD & DRINK

Mexican eatery Loco Pez opens new location in West Philly

Photo: Jason K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving tacos and tequila? Mexican restaurant Loco Pez has you covered. Known for its popular Fishtown spot, the cash-only eatery has opened a second location at 4631 Baltimore Ave. in West Philly's Cedar Park neighborhood.

Get ready for al pastor, steak, shrimp and chicken tacos; fully loaded nacho platters; bacon-wrapped street dogs with jalapenos and beans; bean and cheese burritos with house-made hot sauce; fried chicken sandwiches; and taco salads.

The establishment also boasts cocktails at the bar, a choice of draft or bottled beer, and an array of different tequilas.

The new taqueria is off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"Awesome taco and tequila place," Yelper Chris D. said. "I really enjoyed it, the prices are good and the food is tasty. It's a five-star experience."

And Steven D. wrote, "Same vibe as the Fishtown location, but more open in the bar area. There's more street parking available, but it's still cash only."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Loco Pez is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. daily.
