Michael Solomonov's Hummus with Tehina Sauce

James Beard award-winning chef Michael Solomonov's 5-MINUTE HUMMUS WITH QUICK TEHINA SAUCE is excerpted from ISRAELI SOUL 2018 by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook. Reproduced by permission of Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.5-MINUTE HUMMUS WITH QUICK TEHINA SAUCEMakes about 4 cups (4 servings)QUICK TEHINA SAUCE1 garlic cloveJuice of 1 lemon1 (16-ounce) jar tehina1 tablespoon kosher salt1 teaspoon ground cumin1 to 1 cups ice waterChef Tip: The ice water will give your hummus a fluffy consistencyHUMMUS2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsedChef Tip: Use organic canned chickpeas rather than dried. That way you know the chickpeas were cooked at their peak of freshness.1. MAKE THE TEHINA SAUCE: Nick off a piece of the garlic (about a quarter of the clove) and drop it into a food processor.2. Squeeze the lemon juice into the food processor. Pour the tehina on top, making sure to scrape it all out of the container, and add the salt and cumin.3. Process until the mixture looks peanut-buttery, about 1 minute.4. Stream in the ice water, a little at a time, with the motor running. Process just until the mixture is smooth and creamy and lightens to the color of dry sand. Now you have Quick Tehina Sauce!Chef Tip: The sauce will keep in the refrigerator for 5-6 days and can be used on everything from meat to fish and potatoes. At Chef Solomonov's Zahav Restaurant in Society Hill, he uses the sauce on a number of dishes on the menu.5. MAKE THE HUMMUS: Add the chickpeas to the tehina sauce and process for about 3 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl as you go, until the chickpeas are completely blended and the hummus is smooth and uniform in color.Chef Tip: The longer you blend it in the food processor, the creamier your hummus will beChef Tip: You can eat as is or garnish with fresh parsley and paprika.When plating, dollop the hummus into a bowl and use the back of a spoon in a back and forth motion to create a well in the center.Drizzle extra virgin olive oil into the well then grab a pita and, as they say in Israel, wipe some hummus.Dine at Goldie by Wednesday, April 17 and, if you order a half dozen falafel balls, you'll get a free order of shawarma fries if you tell them you saw this feature on 6abc.Goldie Falafel1526 Sansom StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102267.239.0777Whole Foods Market2101 Pennsylvania Ave.Philadelphia, PA 19130215.557.0015Penn Food Hall3401 Walnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19104Israeli Soul Cookbook