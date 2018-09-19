Personalize your weather by entering a location.
A sprinkle of Magic: Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming to a store near you
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 04:56PM
Oreo is releasing limited edition cookies to celebrate Mickey Mouse.
The cookies will have a Mickey Mouse design on the outside and will be filled with birthday cake flavored creme.
The celebratory treats will hit the shelves on September 24. Mickey Mouse's birthday is November 18.
