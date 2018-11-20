Mixed Greens & Citrus Salad recipe

Ingredients
3-4 small/medium oranges or clementines
2 tbsp. honey
Pepper, to taste
2 tbsp. olive oil
8-10 cups Mixed greens
3 tbsp. pumpkin seeds
Onion and garlic powder, to taste
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Instructions
Squeeze juice from oranges into a large mixing bowl to make cup juice. Slice the remaining oranges into bite sized pieces and set aside. Add honey, salt and pepper, onion and garlic to the bowl and whisk in oil. Add greens, pumpkin seeds, and orange segments, and toss to coat with the dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with shaved or grated parmesan cheese.
Makes 6-10 Servings
Nutritional Information (per serving):
Calories 105, Total Fat 3.0 g, Saturated Fat 1.0 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.3 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.2 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 89 mg, Potassium 216.6 mg, Total Carbohydrate 13.4 g, Dietary Fiber 1.8 g, Sugars 10.6 g, Added Sugars 4 g Protein 2.6 g
Notes:
Can substitute kale, spinach for mixed greens
Can substitute feta cheese for parmesan
Can add dried cranberries or fresh pomegranate seeds for flavor and color
