Mixed Greens & Citrus Salad recipe

3-4 small/medium oranges or clementines2 tbsp. honeyPepper, to taste2 tbsp. olive oil8-10 cups Mixed greens3 tbsp. pumpkin seedsOnion and garlic powder, to taste1/2 cup Parmesan cheeseSqueeze juice from oranges into a large mixing bowl to make cup juice. Slice the remaining oranges into bite sized pieces and set aside. Add honey, salt and pepper, onion and garlic to the bowl and whisk in oil. Add greens, pumpkin seeds, and orange segments, and toss to coat with the dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with shaved or grated parmesan cheese.Makes 6-10 ServingsCalories 105, Total Fat 3.0 g, Saturated Fat 1.0 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.3 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.2 g, Cholesterol 0.0 mg, Sodium 89 mg, Potassium 216.6 mg, Total Carbohydrate 13.4 g, Dietary Fiber 1.8 g, Sugars 10.6 g, Added Sugars 4 g Protein 2.6 gCan substitute kale, spinach for mixed greensCan substitute feta cheese for parmesanCan add dried cranberries or fresh pomegranate seeds for flavor and color