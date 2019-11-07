Food & Drink

More than 2 million pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal

More than 2 million pounds of chicken products were voluntarily recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with "extraneous" materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Approximately 2,071,397 pounds of Simmons Prepared Foods poultry products were part of the recall, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The USDA said there have not yet been any confirmed reports of injuries, but anyone concerned about injuries or illnesses should contact a health care provider.

The affected products -- produced from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019 -- include many ready-to-cook chicken products, such as boneless skin chicken, whole chicken and chicken wings. Their establishment number reads "P-1949," "P- 486" or "P-5837" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The agency urged the public to throw out or return the products.

Simmons Prepared Foods said in a statement that "food safety is a very serious matter at Simmons."

"That is why Simmons has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall of approximately 2 million pounds of fresh and frozen chicken products due to the potential to contain extraneous material, specifically metal ... Simmons Foods' values the trust our customers place in us to deliver quality products that are safe. When something happens that is potentially inconsistent with this promise to our customers, it will always require careful and constant review to maintain our commitment to food safety," the statement read.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvaniaalabamaarizonacaliforniageorgiaminnesotaoklahomarecallu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Images released of car after boy shot in head walking home from school
AccuWeather: Rain moving in today, brief wet snow in the Poconos
Berks Co. woman accused of taking photos of dead nursing home residents
EXCLUSIVE: South Philly carjacking victim speaks, SUV used in robbery spree
SPCA finds puppy stolen from Philadelphia headquarters
Show More
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
Arrest made after driver fatally strikes man walking dog in Philly
Kenney announces plan to combat gun violence in Philly
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Teen with possible vaping-related illness showed no symptoms: Doctors
More TOP STORIES News