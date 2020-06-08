Food & Drink

Morgan Pier and 4 other great spots for to-go cocktails

By Timothy Walton
Takeout cocktails are on the move in the Philadelphia area.

Restaurants hope it is a shot in the arm for the industry still reeling from COVID-19. The new law is a temporary order during the pandemic and for some of these restaurants it was enough to reopen for the first time.

We visited some of the participants as they create their menu of to-go items with everything from boozy milkshakes to high caliber classics.
6207396
In The Valley (ITV) | Facebook | Instagram
1615 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148


Morgan's Pier | Facebook | Instagram
221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Craftsman Row Saloon | Facebook | Instagram
112 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Leda & The Swan | Facebook | Instagram
1224 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tradesman's | Facebook | Instagram
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiasouth philadelphiafyi phillyfyi drinksfyi bars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
Philadelphia police staff inspector surrenders
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
Democrats kneel at Capitol to honor Floyd, unveil police reform bill
Show More
Gov. Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
More TOP STORIES News