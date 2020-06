Morgan Pier and 4 other great spots for to-go cocktails

Takeout cocktails are on the move in the Philadelphia area.Restaurants hope it is a shot in the arm for the industry still reeling from COVID-19. The new law is a temporary order during the pandemic and for some of these restaurants it was enough to reopen for the first time.We visited some of the participants as they create their menu of to-go items with everything from boozy milkshakes to high caliber classics.62073961615 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123112 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 191071224 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 191071322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107