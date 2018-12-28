Morning favorites: Here are Harrisburg's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Harrisburg, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Dodge City Steakhouse
Photo: tim b./Yelp
Topping the list is Dodge City Steakhouse. Located at 1037 Paxton St., the steakhouse and traditional American spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Harrisburg, boasting four stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Alexis K. said, "Went there for brunch on Sunday and it was amazing. Everything came out just as we ordered and tasted great. The service was quick and friendly. Prices were affordable. The Bloody Mary could have been better, but overall it was a great experience."
2. Cafe 1500 American Bistro
Photo: cafe 1500 american bistro/Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Cafe 1500 American Bistro, situated at 1500 N. Sixth St., Suite 101. With four stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp, the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Angela P., who reviewed it on Nov. 14, wrote, "Cafe 1500 is an excellent spot for a delicious, sophisticated brunch in Harrisburg. Unique menu and a mimosa carafe to complete the experience. Husband and I ordered and shared something savory and something sweet. Large windows and refined decor offer a light, airy atmosphere. Knowledgeable, charismatic staff. "
3. Keystone Restaurant
Photo: marizol j./Yelp
Midtown's Keystone Restaurant, located at 1000 N. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and burgers, 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews.
Veronica W. wrote, "Weekend breakfast staple for us. Fast, consistent, delicious, friendly and cheap. I always have the two eggs, wheat toast, three big pieces of perfect bacon and buttery hash browns."
4. Dalicia Bakery and Coffee Shop
Photo: jacklin a./Yelp
Dalicia Bakery and Coffee Shop, a bakery and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more in Midtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1419 N. Third St. to see for yourself.
Bridget U. said, "Great service and great food--fresh and minimum wait. We had the breakfast hot pockets. They are topped with the special sauce, which is a white creamy sauce with feta and other cheeses that really makes for a nice hearty dish at an affordable price. We also had the tomato mozzarella sandwich, which was also delicious."
5. Grilled Cheese Plus
Photo: grilled cheese plus/Yelp
Finally, in downtown, check out Grilled Cheese Plus, which has earned four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 405 Walnut St.
Yelper Cory B. said, "Always a good choice. Had the Super Italian for a late breakfast and it was yummy. Freshly made brownie and home cooked chips. Now for a late morning nap."