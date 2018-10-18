Most burger chains fail antibiotics report card

Almost all of the top 25 burger chains in the country failed the latest antibiotics report card.
22 got F's. Wendy's got a D-minus.
Only Shake Shack and Burger-Fi received an A on the National Resources Defense Council's report.
Attention burger lovers! Grades are in for America’s top burger chains on their #antibiotic use policies. Learn why 22 of the top 25 chains received failing grades in this year’s #ChainReactionIV report. https://t.co/NYSi89eWNI pic.twitter.com/VmiYyddV9y— U.S. PIRG (@uspirg) October 17, 2018
They were graded on whether they stopped or planned to stop using antibiotics in their beef, how well those plans were being implemented, and whether the company's claims about antibiotic use were true.
The consumer advocacy group NRDC says it saw positive changes by fast food restaurants after its past reports on antibiotic use in chicken so it decided to focus on beef this year.
