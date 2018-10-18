U.S. & WORLD

Most burger chains fail antibiotics report card

EMBED </>More Videos

Most burger chains fail antibiotics check. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 18, 2018. (Shutterstock)

There's some shocking news for fast-food burger-lovers.

Almost all of the top 25 burger chains in the country failed the latest antibiotics report card.
National Hamburger Day
But what are the chances that these places will open a location in the Philadelphia area?


22 got F's. Wendy's got a D-minus.

Only Shake Shack and Burger-Fi received an A on the National Resources Defense Council's report.



They were graded on whether they stopped or planned to stop using antibiotics in their beef, how well those plans were being implemented, and whether the company's claims about antibiotic use were true.

The consumer advocacy group NRDC says it saw positive changes by fast food restaurants after its past reports on antibiotic use in chicken so it decided to focus on beef this year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldfoodhamburgerfast food restauranthealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Khashoggi warns in last column of free rein to silence media
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
LISTEN: An Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing'
800-pound hammer sculpture stolen from Calif. community center
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt
Treat yourself at Cape May's 4 favorite spots for fancy seafood
Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill opens in Center City
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Square 1682's Lamb Lettuce Wraps
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman charged with murder after toddler's body found in park
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
Water main break closes part of Girard Avenue in Fishtown
No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M
Dog named Magic survives collapse, neighboring home burglarized
Man shot 3 times in West Philadelphia
Man dies after being stabbed in Chinatown
CDC: Multidrug-resistant salmonella sickens 92 in 29 states, including Pa., N.J., Del.
Show More
Driver crashes into Blink Fitness in Frankford
Police seek woman behind string of SW Phila. armed robberies
AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cooler Today
Girl struck by vehicle getting off school bus in Exeter; driver sought
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
More News