Mr. Wish adds new bubble tea shop near Temple University

Photo: Mr. Wish/Yelp

By Hoodline
Bubble tea, juice and smoothie chain Mr. Wish has opened its fifth shop in Philadelphia. You can find the Taiwan-based company's newest location at 1426 Cecil B. Moore Ave. in the Temple University neighborhood.

The shop's signature fruit teas include pieces of fresh fruit and fruit juice as well as tea and tapioca balls. Offerings include peach and mango babo, pearl milk tea, passion fruit green tea, avocado smoothie and lemon fruit sherbet. Add-ons of coconut jelly, chia and pudding are also available. Here's the full menu.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Mr. Wish has already made a good impression.

"I really love the Mr. Wish in Chinatown and the fact they created one on Temple's campus had me excited. I got the mango tea with fresh pulp and it was really refreshing," wrote Yelper Vee T. "There's also a reasonable seating space in the back with a seating area in front of the register, great for hanging out. The staff is also pretty friendly."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mr. Wish is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
