chicken

Philly Boston Market locations change to Nashville Market for new chicken sandwich

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Boston Market is the latest restaurant to get in the fast-food "Chicken Sandwich Wars" and the chain is bringing some Tennessee heat.

You may have noticed several Boston Markets in Philadelphia now have a sign calling themselves Nashville Market.

The four Philadelphia Nashville Market locations are:

  • 3680 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134


  • 4600 City Line Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131


  • 6350 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19149


  • 31 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148


The Nashville Market locations are four of only 20 across the entire country that are getting the makeover to celebrate the launch of the chain's first ever crispy chicken offering - The Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich.



According to Boston Market, the sandwich features a crispy chicken breast with smoky Nashville Hot sauce, pickles and ranch dressing on a brioche bun.

The first 50 guests to visit one of these Philly restaurants on Wednesday, Jan. 27; Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29 will receive a free Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

In addition, all Boston Market locations are also offering a special buy-one-get-one offer Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 25 and 26) which will allow anyone who purchases a Nashville Hot Sandwich and drink to get a second sandwich for free with a coupon available at BostonMarket.com.

The rotisserie chicken establishment also has additional Nashville Hot menu offerings: a spicy new take on its famous rotisserie chicken, a fire-free Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich, and Crispy Chicken with White Gravy Meal.

The chain is also bringing back Chicken Marsala and Roasted Garlic & Herb Chicken, for a limited time.

"2020 is behind us, and so are the chicken sandwich wars. We've been bringing the heat in our rotisserie ovens for more than 30 years, and our new Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich proves that there's only room for one chicken expert in this country. Boston Market is and always will be king," Randy Miller, President of Boston Market, said in a statement.

Boston Market is the latest fast-food restaurant to put its wing into the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" which started between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. Not to be outdone, McDonald's will debut a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in February.

"Our Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is no doubt the best sandwich out there today, and we challenge everyone to put it to the taste - a taste test, of course," Miller said.

Last year, Boston Market was acquired by Engage Brands, LLC, one of the Rohan Group of Companies, owned by real estate investor and restaurant operator, Jignesh (Jay) Pandya of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiachickenrotisserie chicken
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICKEN
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
Wendy's offers free chicken sandwich for 2 weeks
Goat Yoga on Long Island offers a fun, outdoor activity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City drops Philly Fighting COVID week after vaccine clinic
AccuWeather: Light wintry mix today, some icing possible
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fire erupts at Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square
Black-owned boutique in West Philly receives grant from Beyonce
COVID call center opens in Delaware County
Show More
Vaccine frustrations are mounting in Pa.
Families worry about school closures in Camden, New Jersey
Tractor-trailer driver rescued after being trapped in Delaware
Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead, several critically injured
Lower Merion team to hold 33 second moment of silence for Kobe
More TOP STORIES News