National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals from Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more

By Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA -- June 4 is National Doughnut Day or National Donut Day, depending on which store you frequent.

Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June of each year.

Dunkin' is celebrating by giving out a free donut with any beverage purchase.



They have also released a line of National Donut Day merchandise including clothing and totes available here.



Krispy Kreme is offering every customer a free doughnut of their choice. It's limited to one per person and only valid in-shop and drive-thru, not for online orders. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed doughnut.



Duck Donuts is offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut at their stores. No purchase necessary.



DiGiorno, the frozen pizza company, is also getting into the Donut Day fun. They are holding a sweepstakes where you can win a DiiGiornut - a pizza-donut mashup. To enter, you reply to their tweet with #Sweepstakes. The full rules are here.



