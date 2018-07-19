FOOD & DRINK

Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats

Photo: Jon O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, cake doughnuts and more has debuted in Ocean City. Called Nauti Donuts, the new addition is located at 2133 Asbury Ave.

The shop sells doughnuts in single, half-dozen and full-dozen portions. If you're hankering for the classics, check out the plain, glazed, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, vanilla and chocolate flavors. Pair your sweet treat with Nauti's coffees and teas.

Want to create your own cake doughnut? This establishment breaks it down to three steps. First, pick your coating (vanilla, chocolate, powdered sugar, maple, blueberry and more). Next, select a topping with options like Fruity Pebbles, Oreo crumbles and bacon. Finally, drizzle your creation with peanut butter, hot fudge, salted caramel or marshmallow.

The newcomer has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Jon O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "I tried the Mermaid's Delight (strawberry glaze with Fruity Pebbles and marshmallow drizzle) and honestly, the best doughnut I've ever had in my life. The doughnut was fresh and the toppings were so tasty it melted in my mouth."

Yelper Devon L. added, "Great doughnuts -- made fresh in front of you each time. Inside the location is very clean and spacious. There is a lot of sitting room indoors and I believe a few benches outside."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nauti Donuts is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOcean City
FOOD & DRINK
Facebook group offers safe space for those who hate mayonnaise
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Ex-president of Temple suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
Man charged in radio show host's slaying headed to trial
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady to top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Fire destroys most of Delaware County Catholic school
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Show More
AccuWeather: Humid, wet change soon to arrive
Former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore in the fight of his life
Wise guys come to Philadelphia for film shoot
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
New sexual misconduct policies for Philly city workers
More News