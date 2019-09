Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen ready-to-eat-chicken recalled for undeclared allergens

22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing "Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE" with "Best By: 08 29 20," UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00 (inclusive)

Nearly 500 pounds of Perdue frozen chicken breast tenders have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).The frozen ready-to-eat chicken are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders and were produced on August 30th. According to Perdue , the products contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.The following product is subject to the recall:The products also bear establishment number "P-33944."The items were shipped to retail locations in several states, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio.There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.For more information on this recall, CLICK HERE. Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.