Needles and pins hidden in strawberries sold in Australia

Needles and pins hidden in strawberries sold in Australia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 19, 2018.

People in Australia are keeping a wary eye before eating strawberries.

That's because officials say someone hid needles and pins in fresh strawberries sold across the country.

Now, companies are using metal detectors to scan their supplies.

At least one person has been hospitalized, and several brands have been recalled.

The tampering was first reported in Queensland.

Police say later incidents may be the work of copycats.

