CHOCOLATE

Nestle says new pink Kit Kat bars a decade in the making

EMBED </>More Videos

Nestle said the coloring of their new pink Kit Kat bars is natural and comes from the ruby cocoa beans used to produce the chocolate. (KTRK)

It's a sweet treat fitting for a Disney princess.

Nestle is releasing a pink Kit Kat bar in the UK, and the company says its ruby-colored hue isn't from a dye. The coloring is completely natural.
RELATED: Candy stores react to 'The Great Necco Wafer Panic'

The chocolate maker says the bar is made from ruby cocoa beans that have a berry-like fruity flavor. Nestle has been working on the pink Kit Kat for more than a decade.
The candy will eventually make its way to America, but Nestle hasn't said when.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbuzzworthychocolatenestle foodspinkenglanddistractionbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHOCOLATE
Nutella looking for part-time taste tester employees
Man teased on Twitter for how he ate a Kit Kat uses one to propose
Is eating a Kit Kat like this a deal breaker?
Liquid chocolate spills onto Polish highway, solidifying into mess
More chocolate
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News