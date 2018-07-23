New American bistro Louie Louie now open in University City

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Louie Louie, the bistro with outdoor patio and full bar is located at 3611 Walnut St. in University City.
Courtesy of the owners of White Dog Cafe, this new haunt serves up cheese plates, hors d'oeuvres, small plates, desserts, cocktails and more. Keep an eye out for menu items like pan-roasted chicken breast; grilled lamb with rosemary sauce; trout almandine with balsamic bacon butter; and grilled asparagus with artichokes, shaved Parmesan and truffle vinaigrette.
Louie Louie has been well received so far, with four stars out of five reviews on Yelp.
"Absolutely incredible," Yelper Jill M. wrote. "It's newly opened, and the old Hollywood feel is lush, comfortable and just super. I completely fell in love with the ambiance, and was not disappointed by the food -- from appetizers to desserts. Plus the wine and beer selections are wide, varied and delightful."
Yelper Laura M. added, "Great spot for happy hour with awesome drinks and appetizers. The watermelon mint martini was super refreshing and I highly suggest the oysters and cheese board. The decor was gorgeous. I'm looking forward to going back again soon."
Head on over to check it out: Louie Louie is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
