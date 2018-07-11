New American eatery and cocktail bar Talk debuts in Rittenhouse

A new upscale cocktail bar and New American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Rittenhouse, called Talk, is located at 2121 Walnut St.
On its menu, look for the Black Pepper Pasta (with Parmesan, morel, fig and prosciutto), the filet mignon (with potatoes, caramelized onion and truffle), the fluke crudo (with watermelon, cucumber, borage and chili) and the beef tartare (with a quail egg, mustard and sourdough).
It also has cocktails, wines and beers. Among the cocktails, you'll see the Wolf's Bane (Diplomatico rum, Lillet Blanc, rose water, cardamom, pineapple, basil and coconut milk) and the Creeping Charlie (Retsina wine, Strega liqueur, cucumber, mixed herbs, tonic bitters and honey), among others. (See the food and drink menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar and eatery has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Cara F., who was among the first to review it on June 30, wrote, "The space is dark and stylish. We drank an amazing rose that I'm still thinking about. Definitely have the liver eclair. It's amazing and indulgent. The crudo is bright and refreshing. ... The service was attentive without being overbearing."
And Ryan S. noted, "Great food -- get the savory eclairs, but know that everything is delicious! Excellent cocktails from people with extensive chops. Explore the liquor -- it's worth the time."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Talk is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
