A brand-new New American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 100 Morris St. in Pennsport, the newcomer is called Musi BYOB.
Chef Ari Miller, who is behind this spot, boasts a diverse culinary resume, from High Street on Market to Percy Street Barbecue, according to Philly Mag. Its menu includes dishes like beef heart tartare, aspic and sourdough. There's also a small dessert menu featuring a chocolate tart and orange blossom malabi.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.
P Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "Knowing a bit about chef Miller's reputation for pushing culinary boundaries, we were ready to try anything. To our surprise, we thoroughly enjoyed the full-flavored silk chili bowties and the savory beef neck."
And Aaron W. wrote, "Cozy BYOB with delicious small plates to share with the special people in your life. Some highlights from menu include a soft pretzel with country pate, polenta with pickled squash, mushrooms and cream with puffed grain, silk chili bow ties, beef neck with dumplings, and fish with leek puree and sun chokes."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Musi BYOB is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New American spot Musi BYOB debuts in Pennsport
TOP STORIES
Show More