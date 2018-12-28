New bar Del Frisco's Grille now open in Washington Square

There's a brand-new bar in town. Called Del Frisco's Grille, the newcomer is located at 225 S. Broad St. in Washington Square.
With about 24 locations across the country, Del Frisco's Grille has been honored with numerous accolades, including an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator, according to its website.
On the menu, expect to find shareable plates, flatbread pizzas, soup, greens along with seafood, chicken and rib entrees. Burgers and sandwiches also complete the menu. Pair those plates with a specialty cocktail.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Del Frisco's Grille has already made a good impression.
Oscar A., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 26, wrote, "This is a great upscale yet casual spot. There's a lot of creative appetizers to choose from like the cheesesteak egg rolls, which makes this a great spot to grab drinks."
Head on over to check it out: Del Frisco's Grille is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11:00 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
