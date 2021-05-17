FYI Philly

New barbecue spots spice up the cuisine scene with seasoned pros at the grill

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

New BBQ spots spice up the cuisine scene at the grill

With summer almost here, we found two spots where things are ramping up for the grilling season. Husband and wife team Sean & Nikeah Green started BBQ Unlimited as a catering company, and recently opened their first brick and mortar. While searching for a space, they happened upon an Old City location which had been vacated suddenly by the previous tenant at the onset of the pandemic. The couple jumped at the opportunity -- and are still changing over the space -- but continue to offer all the barbecue faves and soul food classics they have specialized in for years. Over in University City, owner Johnny Fischer just moved his Baby Blues BBQ to a new location, but the outpost has been a neighborhood staple there for ten years. In fact, they only moved a few doors down, but the space is much larger and has a variety of dining areas. For now, they are offering outdoor dining and takeout only, but should be open as soon as the new interiors are completed.

Baby Blues BBQ | Facebook | Instagram

3432 Sansom Street
Phila. PA 19104
215-222-4444

BBQ Unlimited | Facebook | Instagram

246 Market Street
Phila. PA 19106
215-302-9555
267-315-9381
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbbqfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
We are celebrating national BBQ month
Ron's Ribs returns with Ron's Signature Sauce
Floraltology: Sibling-run shop with a money bouquet and more
Kun-Yang Lin: dancer/choreographer motivated by trifecta of tragedy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Crews battle wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Washington's Kerrigan signing with Eagles
Suspect sought after cellphone store employee found dead
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Bus driver says students were heroes when armed man hijacked bus
Gathering limits in Pennsylvania increase today | What that means to you
Show More
Community campaigns to change street name with controversial history
Vehicle with 76ers vanity plate sought in Bucks Co. hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, summer preview up next
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
Delco sisters team up to make bracelets, help others
More TOP STORIES News