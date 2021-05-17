New barbecue spots spice up the cuisine scene with seasoned pros at the grill

With summer almost here, we found two spots where things are ramping up for the grilling season. Husband and wife team Sean & Nikeah Green startedas a catering company, and recently opened their first brick and mortar. While searching for a space, they happened upon an Old City location which had been vacated suddenly by the previous tenant at the onset of the pandemic. The couple jumped at the opportunity -- and are still changing over the space -- but continue to offer all the barbecue faves and soul food classics they have specialized in for years. Over in University City, owner Johnny Fischer just moved histo a new location, but the outpost has been a neighborhood staple there for ten years. In fact, they only moved a few doors down, but the space is much larger and has a variety of dining areas. For now, they are offering outdoor dining and takeout only, but should be open as soon as the new interiors are completed.3432 Sansom StreetPhila. PA 19104215-222-4444246 Market StreetPhila. PA 19106215-302-9555267-315-9381