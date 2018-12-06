New beer bar Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall opens its doors

A new beer bar, offering a modern twist on burgers, hot dogs and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, the fresh arrival is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave.
On the menu, expect to find snacks, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and greens. Start with small bites like lobster tater tots and finish with the Kentucky Ave. chicken sandwich stuffed with Japanese pepper-spiced chicken, kimchi slaw and sweet chili aioli. (Check out the full menu here.)
On the drink list, look for 40 craft beers on draft and more than 100 in bottles and cans -- all specially selected by South Jersey food critic and radio personality Scott Cronick, according to the restaurant's website.
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new beer hall has already made a good impression.
Connie P., who reviewed the new spot on Dec. 4, wrote, "Not your daddy's backyard barbecue dogs, burgers and tots here. The dog is a quality jumbo with just the right amount of caramelization, and the lightly toasted buttery bun won't end up a half-eaten discard."
Yelper Karen T. added, "Beer selection was pretty varied, both in terms of breweries, but also styles. Food was pretty good as well. They also have an outdoor seating section."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is open from 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
