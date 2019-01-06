FOOD & DRINK

New cafe Greene Marketplace now open in Downtown

Photo: Marissa G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe, offering home decor and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Downtown, called Greene Marketplace, is located at 200 Northampton St.

This cafe offers a selection of small plates and snacks like apple gouda grilled cheese, red wine meatballs and a sausage trio dish with kielbasa, smoked cajun sausage, apples and house-made slaw and mustard. Pair it with organic craft cocktail mixer like The Hound with grapefruit, tart cherry and your choice of vodka, gin or bourbon.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Marissa G. said, "The apple gouda grilled cheese was amazing and you can never go wrong with a good charcuterie board. I love that this is BYOB but they give you nice Waterford crystal glasses."

And Zachary W. wrote, "The food and service was excellent! I would highly recommend the frozen bananas and the DIY cocktails. While you wait for your dinner to be served, you can peruse around the shop."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Greene Marketplace is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday, noon-7 p.m. on Thursday and noon-5 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Check out the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's West Kensington neighborhood
The 4 best Hawaiian spots in Philadelphia
Chipotle offers bowl options for Keto, Paleo, Whole 30 diet plans
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for the 2019 cookie season
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park fire
Suspect sought for multiple assaults in South Philadelphia
Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby
Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash
Police: Philly man arrested for deadly shooting in Atlantic City
Philadelphia Eagles land in Chicago to take on the Bears
Show More
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Man struck by train in Center City
Philadelphia landmarks aglow in Eagles green
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Hundreds gathered in hopes of finding justice for Jazmine
More News