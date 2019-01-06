New cafe Greene Marketplace now open in Downtown

A new cafe, offering home decor and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Downtown, called Greene Marketplace, is located at 200 Northampton St.
This cafe offers a selection of small plates and snacks like apple gouda grilled cheese, red wine meatballs and a sausage trio dish with kielbasa, smoked cajun sausage, apples and house-made slaw and mustard. Pair it with organic craft cocktail mixer like The Hound with grapefruit, tart cherry and your choice of vodka, gin or bourbon.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Marissa G. said, "The apple gouda grilled cheese was amazing and you can never go wrong with a good charcuterie board. I love that this is BYOB but they give you nice Waterford crystal glasses."
And Zachary W. wrote, "The food and service was excellent! I would highly recommend the frozen bananas and the DIY cocktails. While you wait for your dinner to be served, you can peruse around the shop."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Greene Marketplace is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday, noon-7 p.m. on Thursday and noon-5 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
