Food & Drink

Date night spots for beer, wine and coffee

You can grab a friend or that special someone for a Galentine's Day event at South Street's newest dive, hit up Philadelphia's first beer wall in Manayunk or stop by a brand new black-owned coffee shop in Fairmount.

If you're looking to grab drinks on V-Day, we have you covered.

Taps and Bourbon on Terrace | Facebook
177 Markle St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Wine Dive
1506 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Coffee Cream & Dreams | Facebook
1500 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiavalentine's dayfyi phillyfyi drinksfyi bars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Group armed with guns breaks into rec center, films video
Bucks Co. man working under car killed when jack fails: Police
Investigation: Shortage of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Body of possible 'thrill-seeker' found on top of train
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
All-clear after fire, hazmat at Montco chemical plant
Princeton students in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare
Building it Better Together: Changing Neighborhoods
Philadelphia begins the switch to LED lights
More TOP STORIES News