Food & Drink

New Dunkin' coffee cereals contain small amount of caffeine

Post Cereals is brewing up two new products made with Dunkin' coffee.

They are Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

Post says the cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine - roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.

Here's how each cereal is described by the company:

Post Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato cereal is brought to life with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows to mimic the delicious, indulgent taste of the layered iced coffee beverage.

Post/Dunkin'



Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal features a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso.

Post/Dunkin



The cereals start hitting store shelves nationwide beginning in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdunkin'cerealconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly community upset after exotic dancers hold event at park
New details revealed after woman found dead in trunk
Community remembers 18-year-old murdered in Abington Twp.
Man, woman found dead inside N.J. home
Man shot outside Chester hotel
AccuWeather: Hot and Less Humid This Afternoon, Friday Downpours
Pa. health secretary responds to acts of LGBTQ harassment
Show More
Indoor dining restart delayed again in Philadelphia
Musikfest adds 5 nights of live music to lineup
Police vehicle involved in Trenton crash
Mom, newborn back home after scare with COVID-19
4 people shot in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News