FOOD & DRINK

New eatery Maliwan brings Thai and Laotian food to South Philly

Photo: Nick D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Laotian and Thai restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Maliwan, the new arrival is located at 1700 S. Sixth St. in South Philadelphia.

The menu features starters like crispy spring rolls stuffed with pork, cabbage, celery, glass noodles and chili sauce; potstickers with ginger soy; and beef salad with red onions, bell peppers and vinaigrette dressing.

For your entree, try the traditional pad Thai, pad kee mao (drunken noodles) or the pad kra prao with stir-fried bamboo shoots, green beans, red bell peppers and basil in a curry sauce. Wash it all down with Thai iced tea, iced coffee or soda.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kate O., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 5, wrote, "The food and service here were wonderful. We got the Laos-style papaya salad and loved the flavor -- very similar to a Thai-style papaya salad but a little more pungent and spicy."

Yelper Jamie S. added, "Maliwan just opened this weekend. Family-style eating is encouraged. We really enjoyed the duck, curry of the day and pad kee mao."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant comes to Center City
Needles and pins hidden in strawberries sold in Australia
Craving New American fare? Check out these 3 new Philadelphia spots
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
4 people injured in shooting at business in Madison suburb
Driver charged after police officer dragged during traffic stop in Olney
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Latest in Former Philly cop charged in on-duty shooting
WR Jordan Matthews returning to the Eagles
City worker stabbed in North Philadelphia
Barricade situation in Tioga-Nicetown ends with man taken into custody
Show More
Inmate sentenced for possessing child porn in federal prison
NJ probes FanDuel refusal to pay $82K on wrong football odds
State troopers making school visits part of daily routine
Man critical after being shot in face in city's Tioga section
Man charged with attempted arson in Sussex County
More News