New eatery Maliwan brings Thai and Laotian food to South Philly

A new Laotian and Thai restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Maliwan , the new arrival is located at 1700 S. Sixth St. in South Philadelphia.The menu features starters like crispy spring rolls stuffed with pork, cabbage, celery, glass noodles and chili sauce; potstickers with ginger soy; and beef salad with red onions, bell peppers and vinaigrette dressing.For your entree, try the traditional pad Thai, pad kee mao (drunken noodles) or the pad kra prao with stir-fried bamboo shoots, green beans, red bell peppers and basil in a curry sauce. Wash it all down with Thai iced tea, iced coffee or soda.With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.Kate O., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 5, wrote, "The food and service here were wonderful. We got the Laos-style papaya salad and loved the flavor -- very similar to a Thai-style papaya salad but a little more pungent and spicy."Yelper Jamie S. added , "Maliwan just opened this weekend. Family-style eating is encouraged. We really enjoyed the duck, curry of the day and pad kee mao."