New eatery Maliwan brings Thai and Laotian food to South Philly

A new Laotian and Thai restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Maliwan, the new arrival is located at 1700 S. Sixth St. in South Philadelphia.
The menu features starters like crispy spring rolls stuffed with pork, cabbage, celery, glass noodles and chili sauce; potstickers with ginger soy; and beef salad with red onions, bell peppers and vinaigrette dressing.
For your entree, try the traditional pad Thai, pad kee mao (drunken noodles) or the pad kra prao with stir-fried bamboo shoots, green beans, red bell peppers and basil in a curry sauce. Wash it all down with Thai iced tea, iced coffee or soda.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Kate O., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 5, wrote, "The food and service here were wonderful. We got the Laos-style papaya salad and loved the flavor -- very similar to a Thai-style papaya salad but a little more pungent and spicy."
Yelper Jamie S. added, "Maliwan just opened this weekend. Family-style eating is encouraged. We really enjoyed the duck, curry of the day and pad kee mao."
